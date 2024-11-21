Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $123,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 1,138.9% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $41.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.40.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Argus raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.