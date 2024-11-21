Caprock Group LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in KT in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in KT by 14.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 196,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 25,420 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its position in KT by 16.4% in the third quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 176,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 24,920 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KT by 3.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in KT by 3,915.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KT Stock Performance

KT opened at $16.00 on Thursday. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. New Street Research upgraded shares of KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

