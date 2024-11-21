Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 2,029 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Tyson Foods worth $12,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 56.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,566.2% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wes Morris sold 25,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $1,622,926.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,543.75. The trade was a 70.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,048. The trade was a 35.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,363 shares of company stock worth $3,732,049. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

