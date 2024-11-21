Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 34,697 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,697 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Rush Enterprises worth $12,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 266.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 41.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $2,152,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,226.74. This represents a 18.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 43,875 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $2,793,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,365 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,683.20. The trade was a 34.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,319,573 in the last 90 days. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $58.27 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.59.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.10%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

