Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Bio-Techne worth $12,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 563.1% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 18,404 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 20.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,714,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,879,000 after buying an additional 290,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,746,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,065 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $68.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 73.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.28. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $61.16 and a 12 month high of $85.57.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.22 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

