Natixis Advisors LLC Has $12.76 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $12,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,673,000 after purchasing an additional 292,401 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 983,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,332,000 after acquiring an additional 208,938 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 793,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,709,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 660,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,860,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $121.45 on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $121.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $810.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.18 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Hovde Group lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

