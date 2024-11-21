OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 56.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of IWX opened at $82.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $66.57 and a 12-month high of $84.26.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

