Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 5,510 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $12,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Alamo Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Alamo Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ALG. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.88, for a total transaction of $54,062.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,031.32. This represents a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $54,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,138.08. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $191.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.63 and a 200 day moving average of $181.20. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.74 and a 52 week high of $231.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

