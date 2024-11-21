Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $13,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $343.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $378.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.08.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

