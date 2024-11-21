Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $13,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $86.12 on Thursday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $63.15 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.13. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Insider Activity

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,041,913.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,182.50. The trade was a 54.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $2,127,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,878 shares of company stock worth $4,285,422 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

