Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $14,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.2 %

ARE stock opened at $104.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.55. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 317.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Bank of America lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

