Natixis Advisors LLC Has $13.83 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $13,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 140.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $446.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.80.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,582.03. This represents a 80.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,016.46. This represents a 28.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 0.9 %

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $323.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.12 and a 1-year high of $387.99. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 30.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

