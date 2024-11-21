Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 351.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,355,910 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612,204 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $14,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 46,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 25,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 25.4% in the second quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MFG opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

