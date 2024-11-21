OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 57 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 51.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $250.33 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.09 and a 1 year high of $277.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by ($0.23). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABG. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.20.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

