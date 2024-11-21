Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,067 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.10% of Energy Fuels worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UUUU. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,277,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 392,862 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Energy Fuels by 94.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 207,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 101,033 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its position in Energy Fuels by 19.7% during the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,095,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after buying an additional 179,900 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 785,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 309,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 1.60. Energy Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energy Fuels ( NYSE:UUUU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 90.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UUUU. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

