OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 266 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2,178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 100,197 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 530,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,344,000 after acquiring an additional 27,336 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,942,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,739,000 after purchasing an additional 201,632 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSNC opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.05 and its 200-day moving average is $69.20. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $77.02.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $9,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,144,958.88. The trade was a 28.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,098.72. The trade was a 45.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

