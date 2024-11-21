Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Barclays cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $559.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.38.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,394. The trade was a 57.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. This represents a 31.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $438.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $425.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.50. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $367.24 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

