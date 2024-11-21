Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,647 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after buying an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 33,153 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 35.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $443.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.53. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37.

Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

(Free Report)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

