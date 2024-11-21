OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,136 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,971 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,215,000 after buying an additional 9,533,511 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,318,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,988 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,203,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,839 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 531.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,150,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 968,331 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $10,289,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN stock opened at $17.47 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at $8,615,217.06. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $505,362.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 496,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,662.92. This represents a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,699 shares of company stock worth $757,356 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.26.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

