Empowered Funds LLC Buys 2,278 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,854 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 57.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,322 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Financial by 29.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in First Financial by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

First Financial Price Performance

First Financial stock opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $50.63. The company has a market cap of $569.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.47.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). First Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. First Financial’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

