The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,895 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $49,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TD stock opened at $55.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.71. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $97.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

