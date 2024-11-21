Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock Position Lifted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mattel were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,231,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,974,000 after buying an additional 845,368 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,685,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,487,000 after buying an additional 180,855 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 20,152.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,995,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,783,000 after buying an additional 10,940,943 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 34.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,794,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,215,000 after buying an additional 1,479,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,915,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,404,000 after buying an additional 51,687 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAT shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

