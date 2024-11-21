Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Purchased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,127 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 825.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 62.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $130.83 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $82.90 and a 12-month high of $136.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.75.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTFC. Citigroup raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

In related news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 15,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total transaction of $1,789,016.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,808.68. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $473,967.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,420.93. This trade represents a 8.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,198 shares of company stock worth $2,445,314. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

