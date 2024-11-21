United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 115.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 80.0% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,702.56. This represents a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $751.67.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI opened at $820.25 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $454.71 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $814.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $729.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.55 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.03%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

