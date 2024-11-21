KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GKOS. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $316,156.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,198,425.93. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $392,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,345.12. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Price Performance

GKOS stock opened at $141.44 on Thursday. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $145.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $96.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.50 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler set a $140.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

