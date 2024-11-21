KBC Group NV Has $167,000 Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 651.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 523.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Sealed Air stock opened at $35.06 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

