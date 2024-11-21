KBC Group NV Has $170,000 Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 202,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $87.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.96.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

