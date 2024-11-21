Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Seven Post Investment Office LP

Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261,877 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 8.0% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Dudley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 32,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $1,715,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 29,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.90.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $109,420.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,807.48. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total transaction of $3,570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,137,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,160,251.80. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,295 shares of company stock valued at $30,698,791 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $175.98 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.90 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

