Consolidated Planning Corp Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 49,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 361,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 32.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 80,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $109,420.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,807.48. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $3,442,233.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,206.90. This trade represents a 35.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,295 shares of company stock worth $30,698,791 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2 %

GOOGL opened at $175.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.90 and a 52 week high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.