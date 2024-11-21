Northern Technologies International Corporation Announces Financial Results for Q4 and Fiscal Year 2024

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ: NTIC) has disclosed its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending on August 31, 2024. The company’s announcement was made on November 19, 2024, through a press release that is attached as Exhibit 99.1 in the current Form 8-K filing. The information presented in the press release is integrated by reference into this report.

It’s important to note that the information shared in Item 2.02 of this filing, along with Exhibit 99.1, should not be considered as “filed” within the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Moreover, this data is not to be included by reference in any of NTIC’s filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except if specifically mentioned in such filings.

Furthermore, as part of the disclosures in Item 9.01, the following exhibits are included in this Form 8-K:– Exhibit 99.1: Press Release issued on November 19, 2024– Exhibit 104: The Cover Page from the Current Report on Form 8-K, Formatted in Inline XBRL

As per the regulatory requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the report has been duly signed on behalf of Northern Technologies International Corporation by Matthew C. Wolsfeld, the Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. The signing took place on November 19, 2024.

This latest financial update provides investors and stakeholders with a comprehensive view of NTIC’s performance for the specified period. Interested parties are encouraged to review the attached press release for detailed insights into the company’s financial outcomes.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

