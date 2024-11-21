Chemung Financial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend of $0.31 Per Share

On November 19, 2024, Chemung Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CHMG) announced the declaration of a cash dividend of $0.31 per share. This dividend is set to be payable on January 2, 2025, to common stock shareholders of record as of December 19, 2024.

The company confirmed the issuance of a press release regarding this dividend declaration, further outlining the key dates for shareholders to keep in mind. The press release detailing this announcement is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Form 8-K filing.

Investors and stakeholders of Chemung Financial Corporation can access additional information related to this event through the financial statements and exhibits provided within the filing. Additionally, the company’s Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Dale M. McKim III, has authorized and signed off on this report as of November 19, 2024.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

