Genesis Energy LP Announces Retirement of Chief Administrative OfficerGenesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) revealed in a recent Form 8-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission that Robert V. Deere, the Chief Administrative Officer of the company

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Genesis Energy’s 8K filing here.
Genesis Energy Company Profile
Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Genesis Energy
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside