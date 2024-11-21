Genesis Energy LP Announces Retirement of Chief Administrative OfficerGenesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) revealed in a recent Form 8-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission that Robert V. Deere, the Chief Administrative Officer of the company

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Genesis Energy’s 8K filing here.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

Read More