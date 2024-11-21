Sherwin-Williams Extends Credit Agreement to Enhance Long-Term Financial Flexibility

Sherwin-Williams, a leading paint and coatings company, has recently announced the signing of Amendment No. 20 to its existing Credit Agreement with Citicorp USA, Inc. and participating lenders. This amendment is designed to extend the maturity of $75,000,000 in commitments available for borrowing and the issuance of letters of credit from June 20, 2025, to December 20, 2029.

The primary objective of Amendment No. 20 is to provide Sherwin-Williams with an extended timeline for utilizing these financial resources, enhancing the company’s financial flexibility over the long term. The agreement was officially entered into on November 18, 2024.

It is noted that certain lenders and their affiliates have previously provided and may continue to offer various financial services to Sherwin-Williams and its subsidiaries, encompassing commercial banking, investment banking, lending, underwriting, trust services, and financial advisory services. In return for these services, customary fees and expenses have been and may continue to be charged.

The details outlined in Amendment No. 20 are not exhaustive in this report and interested parties are encouraged to refer to the full text of the amendment, which is available as Exhibit 4.1 in Sherwin-Williams’ Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The creation of this direct financial obligation through the extension of the Credit Agreement falls under Item 2.03 of the filing, as referenced from the details provided in Item 1.01. Furthermore, as per Item 9.01, Sherwin-Williams has disclosed the relevant financial statements and exhibits associated with this transaction, including the full text of Amendment No. 20.

In compliance with reporting requirements, the report has been duly authorized and signed on behalf of The Sherwin-Williams Company by Senior Vice President, Stephen J. Perisutti, serving as Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Secretary on November 18, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Sherwin-Williams’s 8K filing here.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

