Agape ATP Corporation (NASDAQ: ATPC) Announces Changes in Board of Directors

Agape ATP Corporation recently disclosed in a Form 8-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission that Dr. Vong John Hing, PhD, has resigned as the independent director of the Board of Directors, chairman of the compensation committee, and member of the audit and nominating and governance committees, effective November 15, 2024. Following his resignation, Dr. Vong, PhD, will assume the role of Deputy Chairman of the Board.

Simultaneously, Ms. Rose Marie Kadende Kaiser, PhD, has been appointed as an independent director of the Board to fill the vacancy created by Dr. Vong, PhD’s resignation. Ms. Rose, PhD, brings with her over 25 years of professional experience in various roles such as college professor, international development researcher, manager, mentor, and independent health and wellness coach. She is also the Founder of Season of Health, a business specializing in health coaching, training, and consultant services.

Ms. Rose, PhD, has an extensive background, having worked in different capacities at renowned institutions and organizations. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Language and Literature from the University of Burundi, a doctorate of philosophy in Folklore and Women’s Studies from Indiana University, and a Diploma in Integrative Nutrition Health Coach from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition.

It is noted that Ms. Rose, PhD, does not have any family relationships with the Company’s executive officers or directors, and there have been no transactions in the past two years in which she had, or will have, a direct or indirect material interest.

As per the report, the filing was signed by How Kok Choong, the Chief Executive Officer, President, Director, Secretary, and Treasurer of Agape ATP Corporation.

Investors and stakeholders are urged to take note of the recent changes in the Board of Directors at Agape ATP Corporation as they continue to steer the company toward its strategic objectives and growth initiatives.

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names.

