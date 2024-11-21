Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.45 ($0.02). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02), with a volume of 252,943 shares changing hands.

Dekel Agri-Vision Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of £7.28 million, a PE ratio of -133.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Dekel Agri-Vision Company Profile

Dekel Agri-Vision plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and cultivates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire. The company operates through Crude Palm Oil and Raw Cashew Nut segments. It produces and sells palm oil, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cakes. The company was formerly known as DekelOil Public Limited and changed its name to Dekel Agri-Vision plc in November 2019.

