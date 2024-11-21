DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEAFree Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.26 on Monday. DAVIDsTEA has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.66.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

