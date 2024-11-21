Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NEM. Argus raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

Shares of NEM opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. Newmont has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.28, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. The trade was a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $1,076,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,469 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,746.89. This trade represents a 6.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,444,440. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Newmont by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 47,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

