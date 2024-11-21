The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.57 ($1.42) and traded as high as GBX 114.40 ($1.45). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 113.80 ($1.44), with a volume of 1,573,190 shares.
The Bankers Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 112.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 113.10. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,276.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54.
The Bankers Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About The Bankers Investment Trust
The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
