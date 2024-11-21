BioSyent (CVE:RX) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.02 and traded as low as C$10.99. BioSyent shares last traded at C$11.30, with a volume of 30,477 shares changing hands.

BioSyent Stock Up 3.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$130.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Get BioSyent alerts:

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.13. BioSyent had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of C$8.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.6944444 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioSyent Company Profile

In other news, Director Seyed Ahmad Ashrafi sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$25,404.00. 33.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.