Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $375.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.53.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $327.85 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $332.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

