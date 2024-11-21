Totally (LON:TLY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.76 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 9.03 ($0.11). Totally shares last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11), with a volume of 346,463 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.25) price target on shares of Totally in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.20 million, a PE ratio of -437.50 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73.

In other Totally news, insider Bob Forsyth acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($18,980.13). Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

