Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 476.30 ($6.03) and traded as high as GBX 482 ($6.10). Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. shares last traded at GBX 472 ($5.97), with a volume of 179,859 shares.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 476.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 461.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £457.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1,348.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. news, insider Sarah MacAulay purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 481 ($6.09) per share, for a total transaction of £88,985 ($112,596.48). 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company Profile

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.