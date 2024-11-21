Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HSON opened at $14.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.58. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.