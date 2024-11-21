GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

About GigaMedia

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company owns and operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games, as well as provides services such as player clubs, tournaments, avatars, friends and family messenger and online chatting systems, customer service, mobile platform, and customer platform.

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.