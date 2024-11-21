Gateley (LON:GTLY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.62 ($1.67) and traded as high as GBX 134.97 ($1.71). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 133.50 ($1.69), with a volume of 21,188 shares traded.

Gateley Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.58, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of £174.31 million, a PE ratio of 1,668.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 131.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 132.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Victoria Garrad sold 9,000 shares of Gateley stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.75), for a total value of £12,420 ($15,715.55). Also, insider Edward Knapp bought 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £4,998.40 ($6,324.69). Insiders own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

About Gateley

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corporate, Business Services, People, and Property. The company offers a range of services, such as legal, banking, corporate, restructuring advisory, taxation, commercial, commercial dispute resolution, complex international litigation, reputation, media, and privacy law services.

Read More

