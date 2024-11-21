Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as high as C$0.88. Almonty Industries shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 30,992 shares trading hands.

Almonty Industries Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$219.82 million, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.77.

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

