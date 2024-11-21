Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and traded as high as $14.28. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 143,551 shares trading hands.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0993 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
