Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.50 and traded as low as $209.36. Aena S.M.E. shares last traded at $210.25, with a volume of 13 shares traded.

Aena S.M.E. Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.62.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

