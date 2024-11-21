SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 451 ($5.71) and traded as high as GBX 451 ($5.71). SafeCharge International Group shares last traded at GBX 451 ($5.71), with a volume of 965,833 shares traded.
SafeCharge International Group Trading Up 90,100.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 451 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 451. The company has a market capitalization of £689.54 million and a P/E ratio of 27.84.
About SafeCharge International Group
SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.
