Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Price Performance

NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $914,256.00, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.17.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

